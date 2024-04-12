A Ghanaian man who pays GH¢100 monthly rent has upset his landlord after he installed an air conditioner in his room

The landlord in a video was baffled after realizing that his tenant paid GH¢2,400 for two years of rent but has been able to buy an AC worth GH¢4,500

Netizens who thronged the comment section accused the man of being a jealous landlord

A Ghanaian landlord has vowed to eject his tenant after the young man bought an air conditioner and installed it in his room.

Expressing his frustration in a video shared on social media, he noted that the young man pays GH¢100 monthly rent yet has been able to afford an AC.

Landlord fumes as tenant who pays ¢100 rent buys AC Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

In his view, this act by the tenant is a clear indication that the man values an air conditioner over having a roof over his head, hence his decision to eject him.

"This man rented this place at GH¢100 per month. He rented it for two years, making GH¢2,400 a year but has been able to buy an air conditioner worth GH¢4,500. He's trying to tell me that the Air con is more important than the room," he said.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. While some laughed over the video, others also labelled him as a jealous landlord.

Others also shared similar experiences.

@Young Energie wrote:

"My landlord made it clear to me that if I buy an air conditioner I will pay all the bills that will come and I was furious...de next day oga told me to move out."

@D_vino wrote:

"This is exactly how it should be. But the landlord will be jealous if he doesn’t have one and if he’s a greedy landlord too."

@Thebignanayaw wrote:

"Our mentality as a people will send us to an unexpected grave. Since when did having an AC in your room become a yardstick for being rich? Wey thinking this?"

'Jealous' landlord wants tenant out for breaking agreement to sleep with him as payment for rent

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a story about a jealous Ghanaian landlord who wanted to eject her tenant for breaking an agreement to sleep with him as payment for rent.

Tension was brewing between the landlord was identified only as Efo and his female tenant over the 'sex for rent' agreement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh