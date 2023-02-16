A woman currently resident in Italy has admonished Ghanaians to strike a fine balance when it comes to their religious life and their work ethics

In a video of SVTV Africa, Sabbath Nimoh said one reason why Ghanaians lag behind is that they devote too much of their time to prayer

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the woman for using her lived experience to enlighten Ghanaians

Ghanaian gospel singer Sabbath Nimoh has used her life experience to advise people back home on what they must do going forward if they want to yearn for prosperity.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, the elderly Ghanaian woman based in Italy said one thing affecting Ghanaians is their overdependence on God to do virtually everything for them.

Sabbath Nimoh says she devoted too much of her time to prayer when she was in Ghana Photo credit SVTV/Africa/YouTube @gerripix/Getty Images

She said during her time in Ghana she used to invest a lot of her time praying rather than working.

She added that when she travelled to Italy that it is when it donned on her that she wasted her time at praying meetings in Ghana.

“When I travelled abroad I realized that the mistakes I made which plunged me into hardship was spending most of my time attending prayer meetings”

Ghanaians react to Sabath Nimoh's comment

Netizens who reacted to the video commended her for speaking on such as sensitive issue.

Emmanuel Blez:

Africa is a proof that prayer can't stop poverty

Eric Ekuban Mensah:

This woman is too mature and she speaks Wisdom , God bless her more WISDOM best interview ever

Afua Owusuaa:

The prayers are organize 5 days a week to gather money. They need to start teaching the children about ethic and patriotism.

Obaapa Adepa:

This lady spoke my mind...I love her...she is fantastic

ARHIN ALEC:

the problem we have in Ghana is , because a lot of people are born in poverty, so their very existence is to do everything to stay afloat without considering what their actions will affect hence a vicious cycle.

