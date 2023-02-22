A talented Ghanaian artist has won the admiration of many netizens after she drew a beautiful sketch of the late Christian Atsu

The young lady revealed that the sketch was to honour the late Newcastle winger, who died in the earthquake that hit Turkey

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady for her show of solidarity with the grieving family

A young Ghanaian artist has left many people in awe after she honoured the memory of the late Christian Atsu with a beautiful sketch.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the young lady @aewuradjoah with a Ghana flag around her in a solemn mood as she readied herself to get to work.

She then drew a beautiful close-up sketch of the former Newcastle winger in dreadlocks.

The 1- minute 27-second video, which was captioned "This death hurts‍; rest well ‍ forever in our hearts", had raked in over 54,000 likes and 900 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend the artist for drawing Atsu

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the artist for her lovely gesture.

Akosua Adepa

Awwww please give to his family

Maame Serkwa

Your talent is beyond this world. Great job adjoa

ivy_nart166

Pure talent May his soul rest in perfect peace

Qhobby_Will

I still don’t want to believe that he is gone

Yhaarh Tymar

May his gentle soul Rest In Perfect Peace …you’re the best artist I’ve seen also

@Nabo

I get goosebumps each time I come across anything about him

