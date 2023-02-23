A Ghanaian lady has sparked reactions online after she used her lived experience to advise arrogant ladies

In a video on TikTok, she recalled how she used to drive away men because of her beauty adding that now she regrets it

She admitted that her quest to find a life partner is proving difficult even though she has done her best.

A Ghanaian lady is trending online after she opened up on her love life and some bad decisions she made when she was young.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @afiapretty recalled how some years back she used to act cocky when guys approached her.

The lady who kept a serious face said she used to reject many of the guys because she felt they were not in her league.

Ghanaian advise women not to take men for granted Photo credit:@afiapretty/TikTok

“When I was quite young, I used to be very snobbish and I took proposals from men for granted, now that I am ready for a partner, I am having difficulty in getting one, I dress well yet I hardly find someone to stop for me a chat”

Ghanaians encourage the lady

Netizens who reacted to the video urged her not to give up because the right person will come to her whereas others asked her to learn valuable lessons from her experience.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 19000 likes and 900 comments.

AnanseTheChamp:

How much is the bill for being kind to men and people as whole? We’re not saying you should accept anyone oo but at least be kind

atsir Kobina:

Thank you sister God bless you

johneshun658:

Hmmm big sister don't worry it's not over yet ok God can still do it for you

kwasioparedephotographer:

Hmmmm. Thank you for the advice

