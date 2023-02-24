Brother of the late Christian Atsu has said the Twasam family would produce another quality footballer soon

In a video on YouTube, his brother stated that the family is blessed with football talents hence producing another good footballer won't be difficult

Netizens who reacted to the video sympathized with family in their time of grieving the late player

The senior brother of the late Christian Atsu has delivered a word of encouragement to Ghanaians as they mourn their beloved.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Dan Kweku Yeboah TV, the senior brother, whose name was given as Abraham, said Ghanaians should be assured that the Twasam family is on course to produce another talented footballer that will bring delight and joy to Ghanaians.

Senior brother of Christian Atsu says the family will produce another good footballer soon Photo credit: @Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

He said the family is blessed with gifted footballers, with some even plying their trade abroad hence the death of Christian Atsu doesn't mark the end of the Twasam family when it comes to football.

“We were all good footballers. We thanked God, Ofostu is currently in Portugal, Prosper also went to America to play football but now he is a soldier.

Abraham added that

“Despite this tragedy, we are hopeful that we will get someone who will come in and replace Atsu. We are hopeful that we will get another Christian Atsu from the Twassam family who will play the Black Stars. We are very hopeful about that” he said with optimism.

Ghanaians react to the video of the Twasam family

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 32,000 views and 500 likes

Peter Xatse:

Would my tears forever flow, Christian Atsu? Humanity loves you but God loves you most. Rest with the Saints. You were a gentleman by all standards.

Opey Emmanuel baah:

Big bro you have said it all,I'm happy of what you said of your brothers kids and wife thanks this shows the Advance are really unique

Gloria Osei Tutu

Well spoken snr bro, May God continue the to protect the family ❤good work done Sefa

Christiana Nti

Rest in peace in heaven

Shatta Wale pays tribute to Atsu

Previously YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu, who tragically lost his life in a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey.

News of the earthquake and Atsu's death shook many Ghanaians, with Shatta Wale and other celebrities openly expressing shock and disbelief at the news.

The renowned artiste revealed that he was deeply affected by the tragic news and had been keeping a close eye on the search for Atsu.

