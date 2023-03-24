Some fans who watched Ghana vs Angola game at the Baba Yara stadium honoured the late Christian Atsu

A TikTok video showed how a section of the crowd paid tribute to the former Newcastle man by using his name to compose songs at the stadium

Netizens who reacted to the video thanked the supporters for the nice gesture done in honour of the late player

It was a moment of joy seeing a section of supporters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi eulogize the late Christian Atsu as the Ghana Black Stars played the Angolan national team in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

A video which has since gone viral after the game showed the moment a group of young men in the stands opted to pay their respects to the late Ghana Black Stars winger by using his name to create 'jama' songs.

Ghanaian fans eulogize Atsu during Ghana vs Angola game Photo credit: @nanatuffour337 @blow_money1/ TikTok.com.

They also had a picture of him raised high as they sang in his honour and chanted his name with passion and vigour.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 16,000 likes and 500 comments

Ghanaians commend passionate fans for eulogizing Atsu

The beautiful gesture by the passionate Ghanaian supporters, which was captioned 'RIP Atsu' has sparked huge reactions from netizens who commended them.

@khobbyperez:

We wanted to do the funeral in Kumasi but unfortunately, we didn't get to do that, so this is our way of showing love to him

@anishelle2:

I guess he is smiling wherever he is

@okaiwaa22:

Ghana here if we say we love we mean it

@emefa298:

I guess he is happy wherever he is , RIP senior

Source: YEN.com.gh