Shatta Wale, in a video, paid tribute to late Christian Atsu and expressed his admiration for him

The dancehall musician shared how sad he was about the footballer's demise and mentioned that he was pained

Many Ghanaians also shared their grief and admired Shatta for coming out to show his support for the family

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has paid tribute to late Christian Atsu, who tragically lost his life in a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey.

Shatta Wale Pays Tribute To Atsu Photo Source: Shatta Wale (Facebook), Christian Atsu

Source: UGC

The Melissa hitmaker expressed his profound sadness and sent his deepest condolences to Atsu's family and loved ones.

News of the earthquake and Atsu's death shook many Ghanaians, with Shatta Wale and other celebrities openly expressing shock and disbelief at the news.

The renowned artiste revealed that he was deeply affected by the tragic news and had been keeping a close eye on the search for Atsu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Shatta Wale went on to disclose that he had reached out to his colleague, Medikal, multiple times, asking about Atsu's whereabouts when he was reported missing under the rubble.

The On God singer explained that he could not imagine the pain and sorrow that Atsu's family must be going through and urged his fans to keep them in their prayers.

Ghanaians have been left reeling by the loss of Atsu, who was widely regarded as a talented and caring young man. Shatta Wale's heartfelt tribute to the late musician has underscored the deep sense of loss and grief that many Ghanaians have been feeling since his death.

Ghanaians Praise Shatta Wale For His Tribute

Nhanha Kay said:

The death that entered my bones bi that of Atta Mills, HE the late and Atsu Christian. In fact the death of twins ankasa be something hmmm. RIP Hero

awunicyndi commented:

Hmmmmmm may his soul rest well

omega gh wrote:

shatta wale , I love your words. God bless you

Old Video Of Late Christian Atsu Dancing And Performing With Shatta Wale Pops Up

In another story, an old video of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu performing with Shatta Wale at the Black Stars camp has popped up.

In the video, Atsu could be seen dancing joyously as Shatta energetically performed his hit single Dancehall King.

The video has sparked emotions of grief and sorrow as folks reminisce about the days Atsu was among the living.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh