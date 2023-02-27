A Ghanaian woman in Italy has raised eyebrows on social media after a video of her and her kids shopping for clothes surfaced online

In a video on TikTok, the woman was filmed telling her kids that she won’t waste over 2,000 cedis on two dresses

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the issue with many disagreeing with her

A Ghanaian woman based in Italy has cracked ribs online after a video of her arguing with her two kids at a cloth store surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok, the elderly woman @rose_mensah lashed out at one of her kids for picking a winter jacket and a trouser which cost 200 euros equivalent to GH ¢2700 cedis.

The woman made it clear that she will not spend such an amount of money on just 2 clothes whereas she could have used the money for her building project in Ghana.

Efforts by her daughters to get the woman to pay for the clothes proved futile when she asked them to put down the clothes as she moved away.

Ghanaians comment on the video

Netizens who reacted to the video remain divided in their opinion with some saying converting the money to cedis want help.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked over 2000 likes and 200.

StephenOw Owusu:

Mama buy for them pls

YGM:

Spending that amount there is the same as someone 100 cedis in Ghana

LUCKY BISOO:

If you'll covert everything then you wont even buy food madam.

Ghanaian man tells family not expect money from him

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has sent a message to his family and friends back home in Ghana regarding remittance.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @broze_djash who is based in Canada said his plans to remit money to his loved ones back home in Ghana to celebrate the yuletide has changed because of the depreciation of the dollar against the cedi.

He remarked that as things stand the appreciation of the cedi has affected everything so he wants whoever was promised something by him to forget about it.

