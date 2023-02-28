A woman took to social media to show off her best friend's magnificent property in Africa, where she lives

The lady flaunted the gigantic mansion and its vast compound with several luxury cars parked

The property impressed several netizens, and they took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

A lady with TikTok handle @sophaniit broke the internet when she took to social media to flaunt her best friend's stunning property in Africa where she lived. She posted the video and added the caption, "Africa mansion things. I forgot the tennis court and pool".

Lady flaunts her best friend's mansion. Photo credit: @sophaniit

Source: TikTok

The video showed a huge property that looked like it had two connected houses. The vast compound also had several luxury cars parked and a water fountain. According to the TikToker, she forgot to show the property's tennis court and swimming pool in the video.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the TikToker flaunting her best friend's mansion

Several netizens were impressed by the luxury displayed at the property and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@sunkissed_gyal said:

It's so big I can't even understand the house. I wish I knew where my ancestors were from. I'm Haitian by the way

Ayinde commented:

They think we live in huts...meanwhile they couldn’t even get past the gate at Banana Island. I have to laugh

Gozie Declan remarked:

Jesus! She only talked about her rich friend and in no way said this about how the entire Africa looks. Why are you all so pained and pressed?

USER 5 opined:

It’s clear the only thing some of you know about Africa is what they’ve shown on Tv

Victor added:

I miss seeing these types of TikTok videos. They were just so simple and had nothing to do with politics or race. They were just fun to watch

Source: YEN.com.gh