A video capturing the moment Ghanaian Evangelist Nana Agradaa humiliated a man in her church has caused a stir on social media

The controversial preacher can be seen approaching the man in the clip and asking that he leave the auditorium

Ghanaian Citizen TV posted the video of the former priestess turned pastor on Facebook, sparking reactions

A video capturing the moment Ghanaian Evangelist Patricia Asiedu Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, sacked a man from her church has caused a stir on social media.

The clip begins with the Heaven Way Church's founder approaching the man and asking him to stand up.

The moment Agradaa asked man to leave her church

As the man got up, the preacher, known for stirring up controversy on social media with her videos, did not hold back.

Nana Agradaa sacks man from her church in video.

She firmly told the man to leave her church, saying he was not needed in the auditorium.

The clip gained netizens' views and reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react to video of Agradaa

Enoch Nsiah said:

I pity those who still attended her church tweaaa. Senseless nkoaa mtchewwww

Margaret Afumwaa Sefa commented:

My dear, some church members pay them so they can attend church.

Paul Adafia posted:

Those who go there are not followers of Christ. They know what they're looking for or are getting there.

Nana Kwaku Asamoah Boateng said:

No one is dragging anybody to go to her church. There's freedom of worship in Ghana, and everybody has the right to attend any church of this/her choice. You talk too much like you are the only wise person left in Ghana. Masa di wo ho nk)m) kakra na wo nso nk)m) w) wo ho. Attention seeker.

Slomon Incoom asked:

My brother, not only Agradaa church, all most all the churches in Ghana. I don't know those people's problems.

Ayariga Frank said:

In fact, this is the question I always ask myself about those who still attend Agradaa church. Or she pays her church members.. Hmmm, Ghana.

Karim Charles said:

The church members haven't seen anything yet

Video of repented Nana Agradaa showing bundles of cedi notes emerges

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess turned pastor in Ghana, made headlines for allegedly defrauding members of her church.

In a video that served as the foundation for the hoax, she asked her church followers to attend an all-night service at her Weija church on October 7.

