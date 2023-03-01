Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa, a philanthropist from Ghana, has been enstooled Mmabaawahemaa of the Eastern Region's Akyem Etwereso and Odau Division

The Odaumanhene Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe oversaw the enstoolment, which took place in the courtyard of the Odau Palace

She said in an interview with YEN.com.gh that her influence on the community had contributed to her elevation

Famous Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa has been enstooled as the Mmabaawahemaa of Akyem Etwereso and Odau Division in the Eastern Region.

The enstoolment took place at the forecourt of the Odau Palace, Akyem Etwereso, in Akyemansa District in the region, under the auspices of the Odaumanhene Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe.

Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa's good deeds pay off

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the glorious occasion, Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa said her installation was due to how she positively promotes the community.

Ghanaian philanthropist Freda Oppong made Mmabaawahemaa of Akyem Etwereso and Odau Division.

Source: Facebook

''They made me the Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa because of how I promote the community. It's also because of my positive impact on the people there.

''It's connected to my philanthropy and benevolence towards the needy,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa's kind deeds

The philanthropist, Freda Oppong, is renowned for caring for the needs of the less fortunate. She uses her following on social media to mobilise donations for the problems they face.

She has supported numerous initiatives on social media to raise money for widows, single mothers, struggling parents, and people with various disabilities.

Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa provided YEN.com.gh with charming images from her enstoolment ceremony.

