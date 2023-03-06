Former Menzgold CEO NAM1 has likened Ghanaian icon Efia Odo to the world-renowned Oprah Winfrey

According to Nana Appiah Mensah, he would not hesitate to sign Efia on a corporate ambassadorial endeavour if he gets the chance

Efia Odo was excited to hear the kind words of NAM1 and she expressed her gratitude openly on Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nana Appiah Mensah, the former CEO of the infamous Menzgold, has openly declared admiration for sensational Ghanaian icon Efia Odo.

On his personal Twitter handle, @nam_the_patriot, Nana posted that Efia is a young lady who is deserving of a corporate brand ambassadorial endeavour.

According to him, he came to the conclusion after watching United Showbiz and how Efia Odo articulates her views and composes herself.

NAM1's comment and Efia Odo Photo credit: @efiaodo1; @nam_the_patriot

Source: Twitter

"Who else has noticed how @Efiaodo1 seems very Oprah Winfrey-like, on United Showbiz now on Utv based on her views and composure? Seems a perfect fit for a corporate brand ambassadorial endeavour. Kudos," he said in an unprovoked tweet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Later, NAM1, as he is popularly called, came back to say that he would not squander the opportunity to sign the elegant Ghanaian lady if he ever gets the chance.

"With a given opportunity why not [sign you]?! You’re clearly a good Ghanaian arts material, fit as a global business export, especially for the American market in all honestly. I would gladly welcome a synergy. You’re good," he further added.

Efia Odo, on the other hand, was excited to hear the good reviews on her prowess from Nana Appiah Mensah and made it clear that she was humbled.

"This is the Energgggyyyyyyyyy!!!! Thank you, [I'm] honestly humbled. Hope to hear from you soon ," she tweeted in reply to NAM1.

Efia Odo allegedly offers Black Sherif sex, Ghanaian fans agitated online

Meanwhile, the rising Ghanaian drill rapper Black Sherif has been proposed to by Efia Odo in a sexual manner on social media.

Black Sherif posted two images on his Twitter profile along with the remark, "Watch in pink. The joker is not grinning".

When Efia Odo saw the post on her timeline, she replied with a comment that many people on social media interpreted as having sexual overtones.

"I have something pink that will make you happy," she wrote.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh