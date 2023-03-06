Hajia Bintu, a well-known Ghanaian TikToker, has shared images of herself wearing amazing Kente cloth and lovely gold accessories

On Monday, March 6, the entertainer shared several photographs on Instagram to commemorate Ghana's Independence Day

In the comments area, Hajia Bintu's admirers could not conceal their adoration for her as many gushed

Ghana attained independence from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957, under the leadership of the nation's first prime minister and late former president Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

How Hajia Bintu captioned the photos

On March 6, 2023, the TikTok celebrity, whose real name is Naomi Asiamah, uploaded the alluring pictures to Instagram.

Hajia Bintu stuns in beautiful Kente to mark Ghana's Independence Day. Photo credit: bintu_hajia.

Source: Instagram

''Happy Independence Day,'' she captioned the images with details of the stylist.

Fans and followers of Hajia Bintu could not contain their admiration for her in the comments section.

See the images below:

How netizens gushed over Hajia Bintu

Hyp255097 reacted:

Nouse job excellent

Kikis_gourmet commented:

You look so regal. Happy independence.

Favour_bello23 posted:

Happy independence to a great country.

