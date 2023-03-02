A young Ghanaian boy has won the admiration of many netizens after a video of him on his first day at school surfaced online

The boy who had been admitted into Presbyterian Boy's SHS appeared calm as he readied himself to begin life in high school

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the young boy on his admission into one of the best schools in Ghana

A young boy’s demeanour on his first day in Senior High School has got many people reminiscing about their time as first-year students in school.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @victor_ampofo captured the moment the handsome boy was being chauffeured to the prestigious Presbyterian Boy's Senior High School (Presec-Legon).

Ghanaian boy looks sad on his first day at school Photo credit:@victor_ampofo/TikTok

After his arrival, the young student who wore white short sleeves and khaki trousers did not come forth as someone who seemed too enthused, as he sat away from other students with his hands on his jaw.

Another moment saw him standing alone, and thinking, this time around, with his hands behind his back.

The 39-second video concluded with the boy saying goodbye to his family, after which he joined other students for the day's activities.

Ghanaians react to the video of the Presec Boy

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated him on his admission to Presec Legon with many urging him to learn hard.

Others also remarked the boy's calm demeanour is because he is a greenhorn who is yet to fully come to terms with Senior High School life.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 26000 likes and 300 comments

Ohemaa Mercy705:

awwww leaving Dem behind is the most hardest and sad part all the best

Oda Akim lady:

Don’t joke with dis school . For life is for life

Lisa:

First year de3 saa they behave like angels

Awo Asantewaa

my boy is there but in form 2 please learn hard

SIR AGYENGO:

Presec welcomes our finest star, Victor plz learn hard wai cos we dey ur bak 24/7

Ahbenarh:

I will come and visit you okay cos am in Ideal college okay

GES to punish SHS Headmasters for issuing unapproved prospectus

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a stern warning to heads of second-cycle institutions like the Senior High School (SHS) to stop issuing an unapproved prospectus to parents of first-year students.

The prospectus lists the items new students would be required to buy or have if they would be allowed into the school.

The GES says it has picked up information that some heads of second-cycle institutions are issuing prospectuses not approved by the government.

Source: YEN.com.gh