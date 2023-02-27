The Ghana Education Service has said it has come to its attention that some heads of second-cycle schools are issuing prospectuses not approved by the service

A statement issued by Price Charles Agyemang-Duah, acting director of schools and instructions, on Monday, February 27, 2023, said headmasters found guilty of the practice would be punished severely

SHS and TVET students have been directed to report to their schools on February 20 for orientation for academic work to start on February 27, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a stern warning to heads of second-cycle institutions like the Senior High School (SHS) to stop issuing an unapproved prospectus to parents of first-year students.

The prospectus lists the items new students would be required to buy or have if they would be allowed into the school.

Eric Nkansah is the Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES). Source: Facebook/@ges.gov.gh

Source: Facebook

According to a statement issued by the GES on March 27, 2023, it has picked up information that some heads of second-cycle institutions are issuing prospectus not approved by the government.

"Investigations will soon commence into the issues to ensure that the right things are done in our schools," the statement promised.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The GES then proceeded to promise that headmasters or headmistresses found guilty of slipping unapproved items onto their prospectus will be "severely sanctioned."

When first-year SHS and TVET students can report to school

In an earlier statement, the GES explained that according to the academic calendar for 2023, first-year students must report to their schools on February 20, 2023.

Orientation for academic work may also start on February 27, 2023.

Pupils who completed their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2022 have been checking which Senior High School (SHS) they will be placed in since Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The GES on Wednesday announced at a press conference that all 2022 Junior High School graduates now have access to the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) to know which SHS or vocational training school they will attend based on their results and other pre-determined factors.

Tepa SHS headmaster gets into trouble

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the headmaster of Tepa Senior High School fell into the hot waters of the GES over alleged extortion.

Mr Oduro Antwi was accused of charging unapproved PTA dues of GHC5.00 from parents before offering admission to their wards.

The PTA fee collection by the Headmaster is in contradiction with the government’s free SHS policy which is now in force.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh