Business mogul Osei Kwame 'Despite' has made a handsome donation to the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

Despite presented a cash amount of GHC200,000, food items, and toiletries, among others to the school on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The donation formed part of the businessman's 61st birthday celebration which happened on the same day.

Despite presents GHC200k, food, mattresses, others

Videos from the ceremony have popped up showing the moment Despite handed over the cash and other items to rhe management of the school.

The headmaster of the school who received the items prayed for long life and more prosperity for Despite.

