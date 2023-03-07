A video of the Honourable Kennedy Agyapong two daughter's mentioning the names of the 22 kids the Ghanaian politician has wowed many people

Featuring in a reality series called The Cedi Life, the young ladies hinted that even though they have several siblings, they remember each of them and in order of the eldest to the youngest

The video has surprised many Ghanaians as they commended them for knowing their siblings and not leaving anyone of them out

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Amanda Agyapong, 25 years and her younger sister Christabel 24 years have surprised many as they listed the names of their 20 other siblings.

Kennedy Agyapong's daughters dazzling in photos. Photo Source: @thecedilife

Source: TikTok

The two gorgeous young ladies are the daughters of celebrated Ghanaian politician and 2024 presidential aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong.

Amanda and Christabel were featured in a newly released reality series called The Cedi Life as they took viewers through their lavish lifestyle.

In the video, the producers of the show quizzed the ladies whether they knew the names of the 22 kids of the Honorable Kennedy Agyapong.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They stated that they knew all their siblings and without hesitation, they went on to mention the names in order of the eldest to the youngest.

Watch the video of Amanda and Christabel mentioning the names of their 20 other siblings.

Watch the full video here.

Ghanaians react to a video of Amanda and Christabel remembering the names of Kennedy Agyapong's 22 children

The video took many Ghanaians aback as some shared their experiences of having several siblings and the difficulty in remembering their names, not even to mention the order in which each person was born.

esse said:

imagine having to pick 22 names and memorising them

>> stated:

their parents used up all the Ghanaian names

Ohemaa remarked:

My mum can't remember her 7 kids names sometimes

leonasoleil9 said:

The way I’d forget everyone’s birthday, including my own, trying to remember all 22.

Gigicommented:

Tbh girl it’s the fact that my name Geraldine and my sister name Gifty both being in your family

Abena Aichaa commented:

We are 12 and I’m the 12th born our 1st born just turned 60 and my dad is 84 years we love each other like crazy

angeldore3 remarked:

eiii auntie and uncle weren’t playing with being fruitful and fertile 22 births wow that 1 definitely deserves a medal

Kennedy Agyapong's daughters steal the show at Afrochella 2022

YEN.com.gh previously reported that seven daughters of Kennedy Agyapong dazzled many Ghanaians and many others with the outfits they wore to Afrochella 2022.

In a trending video sighted on the official TikTok page of one of the sisters, @amandaagy, she gave her fervent followers a rundown of each of the outfits each of the seven sisters wore.

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many hail the sisters for their stunning outfits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh