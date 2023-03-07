The military high command has been asked to withdraw its men from Tafia Ashaiman after they laid siege on the community

A report on the ground says that the soldiers have blocked access to all important facilities, such as places of convenience

Netizens who reacted to the incident remained divided in their opinions on the actions of the soldiers

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Residents of Tafia, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, have appealed to the high command of the Ghana Armed Forces to withdraw its men after it stormed the area in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, following reports that a young soldier was killed by some unidentified persons in the area.

In a video sighted on the Twitter timeline of UTV, Famous Wemega, a reporter of UTV, took a subjective stance and said, although the death of the soldier is condemnable, the reprisal attack is something that doesn’t augur well.

Reports say that the soldiers have locked the public toilet facilities in Ashaiman Tafia Photo credit: @AristotlePepra2 @Honpel1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He said at the moment, public toilets in the community have been all locked by angry military men and even cited an example of a man who was beaten to a pulp after he went out to urinate.

He said plans by persons in the area to go about their normal routine had to be cancelled due to fear of being beaten by the soldiers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“We are all not happy about how the soldier died but what is happening here is not the best. I just met four policemen and after showing them my identity card, they asked me not to go and gossip. Now they have locked all the public toilets as well”.

Ghanaians react to the video on the soldiers at Ashaiman

Netizens who shared their viewpoints on the issue remained divided on the actions of the military men.

For some, the action of the military is needless, whereas others think this will serve as a deterrent to people who harm military men.

@Sami011y:

You guys should also ask the IGP why there’re night workers roaming the streets of Osu, cantoments, East Legon and Spintex ! Or has prostitution been legalized in Ghana ?

@thats_wil:

So what happened to investigating and finding the real culprits even the people of Ashaiman have problem with these kwashey boys so why does this innocent ones have to suffer for the crime of the people the also find as a problem we chose democracy over military for a reason

Sway

@Ghanabeans:

Utv you are saying alleged killing. So you want to tell me you haven't seen or heard when the soldier was killed. But you have heard when Ashaiman is under seige

@mossicamara:

The military should behave like human beings. Inasmuch as there was a crime committed in the area, it's common knowledge that not every member of Ashaiman did it.

Soldiers storm Ashaiman

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that videos trending on social media capture men in Ghana Armed Forces uniforms beating residents of Ashaiman Tafia, allegedly over the murder of one of their colleagues.

The incident has been described as scary by commentators, with "Ashaiman" among the top five trends at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

One of the victims of the incident told Accra-based local language TV, station, Onua TV, that the soldiers stormed the area on the dawn of Tuesday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh