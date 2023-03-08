An inspirational Ghanaian duo who have been lovers since their undergraduate days have now bagged their MPhil

Kwame Ntiamoah and Mavis Ababio Amponsah walked down the aisle and had a beautiful baby girl in-between

Kwame tells YEN.com.gh that the journey has not been without challenges, but they persevered and trusted God to see them through

A brilliant Ghanaian man Kwame Ntiamoah also known as N.K. Ntim is building an extraordinary academic and family life with his equally intelligent wife, Mavis Ababio Amponsah.

Both Kwame and Mavis read B.Ed Social Science (Geography and Economics) and were classmates at the University of Cape Coast until they both graduated in 2017.

Fast forward, the duo have also bagged their MPhil together. Mavis got Mphil. Administration in Higher Education and Kwame read Mphil. International Studies, all from the University of Cape Coast once again.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Kwame summarized the five-year journey in the words:

I must say it was fun, especially from different disciplines. During my undergraduate, we had times we studied together, but unlike the Mphil, she was researching a different topic. She got pregnant during our Mphil studies while I had also travelled to the United States for a few months. We both persevered and decided not to give up on this. It wasn’t easy, but all we can say Grace was sufficient for us.

Kwame and Mavis both had their national service at UCC after they bagged their first degrees. He was with the Office of International Relations (Research and Administrative Assistant), and she was with the Institute of Education, Planning and Administration.

After that, the two got married on July 20, 2019, which was during their first year of the Mphil Programmes.

When asked what the big dream they're both chasing is, Kwame's words were:

My wife wants to become a renowned academician and councellor while I would want to become a diplomat. Currently, I’m a missionary, an entrepreneur and an investor. I have written a book which I think everyone should get a copy: Mysteries of Music.

