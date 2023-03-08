A female graduate of KNUST has opened up on what inspired her to go into poultry farming after completing school

In an interview, the 24-year-old said she didn't want to idle about after school hence the need to start the poultry farm

She added that she is filled with joy over her decision and is fully concentrated on growing her business

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghana lady has become a source of inspiration for many young graduates with her story of how she decided to go into poultry farming right after completing university.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nisilla Agyeiwa Boadi, the founder of Nilla Farms, in an interview with JAK LENS TV on YouTube, said she birthed the idea to start the poultry business after she completed university.

Nisilla Agyeiwa opens up on why she started poultry farming Photo credit: JAK LENS TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate who read publishing studies said the difficulty in securing a job coupled with her love for poultry farms were the two major factors that motivated her.

She said after her national service, she sought support from a private organization under their project dubbed the Ghana Poultry Project.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nisilla praised the organization for supporting her with 350 birds and ensuring that she meets the requirements necessary for one to start a poultry farm.

The 24-year-old, who has her farm located at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, says she has no regrets about becoming a poultry farmer.

She is hoping to grow the business by getting a bigger space to house more birds, although her current place can house 1000 birds.

“This is my job, I love it, I love it and I don’t regret going into poultry,” she said with a smile.

University Of Ghana graduate advises youth to go into farming

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man had inspired many people after he opened up on why he entered into pepper farming right after completing university.

In an interview with Charles Antwi on YouTube, Michael Donkor, a University of Ghana graduate who read Political Science and Philosophy, said he developed an interest in farming at a young age when how he used to frequent his mother’s rice farm.

He said he decided to go into farming in 2017, right after university and hasn’t looked back since.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh