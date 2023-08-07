For the first time in Ghana's history, a group of indigenes drove from Accra to London in 16 days

Many have wondered how the courageous group drove safely to the United Kingdom with their cars intact

YEN.com.gh spoke to Richard Yaw Opoku, the mechanic who prepared the Landcruiser for the epic journey

According to Richard Yaw Opoku, when Kwabena Peprah informed him about his plans to drive from Accra to London, he was shocked!

Richard revealed that he has worked on Wanderlust Ghana leader Kwabena Peprah's cars for years.

The mechanic in Adenta said he took the challenge to prepare the team for the journey that has placed Ghana on the map.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Richard said he was surprised when he heard Mr Peprah's plan to cover 10,000 km across different terrains and landscapes.

They called to inform me that they wanted to drive to London and asked what I can do to prepare the car for the trip? I was shocked when they said it, but I told them I could do it.

Richard Opoku added that he planned to join the team but couldn't because his travel documents weren't ready.

Mr Peprah made me apply for a passport to join them as a mechanic, but when D-Day came, my passport still needed to be prepared. So they took the lead but told me I should be ready in the meantime. If they get any problems on the road, I can fly there to work on the car.

This is the roadmap Wanderlust took in their 16-day journey from Accra to London

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported the iconic road trip that took the world by storm as a group of Ghanaians made their way from Ghana to the United Kingdom by road.

Wanderlust Ghana set off from Accra on Saturday, July 22, 2023, towards the Brong Ahafo Region, where they crossed over into Côte d'Ivoire using the border at Gonokrom near Dormaa Ahenkro.

Eleven brave men and one courageous woman dared to drive from Accra, Ghana, across two continents and several cities into London. And they made it.

Accra-to-London team discloses CEO of Kantanka Automobiles refused to meet them

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported why Ghanaians did not see Kantanka vehicles join the historic trip from Accra to London.

According to the group leader, Kwabena Peprah, they tried to get local businesses on board to support their trip, but they all declined.

He mentioned how someone tried to set up a meeting with Kantanka Automobiles, but the CEO declined to meet them.

