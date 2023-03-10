A Ghanaian lady has caused a stir after a video of her saying she is single surfaced online

In a video on TikTok, the reported lover of the lady called into the programme to clarify that he is in an amorous relationship with the girl

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed diverse opinions on the issue with some saying the lady erred in her comment

A young Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging online after her alleged boyfriend confronted her on a live show.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @trouble_carlos captured a moment where a Ghanaian lady living in Bahrain revealed during a live programme that she is searching for a guy to date.

Man confronts Ghanaian lady for going public to say she is looking for a man to date Photo credit: @trouble_carlos

According to the lady, she was of age and really needed to have a man in her life.

As the lady went on about how she was living a single life, the guy also joined the conversation via a video call.

The man who seemed taken aback at what he was hearing said the lady is his girlfriend and even planned to visit her that day after work.

The man said his major problem was seeing his girlfriend desperately looking for a new lover despite keeping a perfect relationship with him.

In her defence, the lady explained that, although she entertained the guy she had never said she loved him.

The man on his part said that, he has been with the lady for a while and is surprised that the she would deny him in public.

Social media users reacted to the video

People who reacted to the video also shared diverse opinions on the issue, with some calling out the lady for trying to double-date.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 500 comments.

@Joe_wis:

A lady like your type how can you get a genuine guy to love you

Rocky 5gee

a broken heart can make you drink water when you don't feel like it

MILADY

Charlie this is why the girl is leaving you

LBC213:

Initially, she said she didn’t know him and that she was running away from him. Meanwhile, the reality is different

Bis_Mark:

When a woman tells you I'm going to sleep.. never believe

