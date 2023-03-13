A popular Ghanaian photographer known as Manuel recently boarded a plane bound for Accra from Kumasi

Amazingly, the entire aircraft was utterly empty as she was the only passenger on board it

He recorded the view from both his front and behind, as well as the outside scene, to prove the plane was actually in flight

Manuel, a young Ghanaian photographer, shared a hilarious moment when he boarded a plane bound for Accra from Kumasi.

Manuel Photography, as he is known on Twitter, revealed that he was amazed to realize he was the only passenger aboard the airline after it took off.

The gentleman reached into his pocket for his phone and recorded all the seats both in front of him and behind to show he was in no company at all.

After that, Manuel also recorded the scene outside the plane, which displayed the sky and the ground below, adding evidence that the aircraft was not stationary on the ground but in full flight.

It is observed that all the seats were neatly cleaned, and the aisle looked tidy, which makes one wonder why an airline would put in all of that effort just for one passenger.

More than 4,000 people viewed the video shared on Twitter at the time YEN.com.gh reported on it and gathered a considerable amount of reactions.

Below was how Manuel himself captioned it.

Guys, I picked an empty flight to Accra, Anaa mose plane ✈️ mu dropping? . I won’t mention the airline, but you know

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh