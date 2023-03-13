Ghanaian gospel artiste Ernest Opoku said the most prominent song that made him famous and gained a larger audience was "Onyame A Otease"

He added that the song levelled him up because it was a song that was directly sent to him by God, explaining why it was his biggest hit

He added that the song had done a lot of wonders, including raising someone from the dead

Ghanaian gospel artiste Ernest Opoku said his song "Onyame A Otease" was the biggest song of his career and one that gave him the popularity he has enjoyed in the music and entertainment industry.

In an interview on Hello FM, he disclosed that he used to stay in a house in a town in Kumasi called Krofrom where his neighbours mostly called "Osofo" because he was very prayerful.

One day, a woman knocked on his door when he was meditating and begged him to come and pray for her dying son because there was nothing she could do.

The gospel musician, who was a bit nervous at the time, decided to pray for the child even though there were a number of people around. When he started praying for the child, the lyrics in his "Onyame A Otease" song came to him through the Holy Spirit.

He added that he would not have known this if someone standing by had not recorded and later shared the recording with him. The child who laid down lifelessly coughed and started breathing minutes into his prayer.

"The song travelled all over the world and did wonders for many people. It was directly from God and not me, and every song I have sang afterwards carries weight and power", he said.

Watch Ernest Opoku's interview at Hello FM below:

