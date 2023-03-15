The designer of the famous Veronica Bucket, Veronica Bekoe, has received the Order of the Volta Individual Award for COVID-19 innovation

At the National Honours and Awards 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo honoured the innovator

Bekoe is well-known for her Veronica Bucket's contribution to the fight against diseases like the Coronavirus

Madam Veronica Bekoe, the creator of the famous Veronica Bucket, has been honoured by President Akufo-Addo at the National Honours and Awards 2023.

The prestigious National Honours and Awards 2023 ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre was strictly by invitation.

Veronica Bekoe was honoured for her role in the struggle against COVID-19

Bekoe, well-known for the part her buckets played during the height of COVID-19, received recognition alongside other inventors for their noteworthy achievements in various sectors.

Ghanaian designer Veronica Bekoe honoured by Akufo-Addo.

She was among the dignitaries who received the covetous Order of the Volta Individual Award for COVID-19 innovations. Her invention is still a potent remedy in fighting and combatting communicable diseases.

In an interview, she stated that the bucket was initially made to help her and her colleagues wash their hands under running water after each lab session.

“We are used to washing hands in a bowl with others washing in the same water, which will do more harm than good,'' she said, according to Ghanaeducation.org.

Veronica Bekoe is a Ghanaian Biological Scientist well known for her role in developing and discovering the Veronica Bucket, a device used to stop the spread of the contagious Coronavirus, which was a threat to both the nation and the entire world.

