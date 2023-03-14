Ghana's second lady Samira Bawumia has graduated from the University of London with a law degree

The wife of Ghana's Vice-President shared the exciting piece of news on her social media handles to the admiration of many

Ghanaians have been celebrating Samira on her achievement, which was combined with myriads of other duties

Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, Ghana's second lady, who is the wife of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has bagged her law degree.

Revealing this on her Instagram handle, the brilliant wife, whose husband has a doctorate degree, revealed that she successfully got her Bachelor of Laws from the University of London in the United Kingdom.

According to her, she decided to undertake the programme with the support of her family and friends. She combined her studies with the responsibilities she undertakes by enrolling in the distance learning programme.

"It has been an incredible journey of learning while juggling work, family, and official duties. Let's be inspired to pursue our dreams irrespective of the challenges we're faced with," she said.

Ghanaians applaud Samira Bawumia on getting her law degree from the University of London

The news of Samira's graduation is spreading excitement on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the thoughts that were shared. Check them out below.

Isa Jay said:

Always beautiful MashAllah . Congratulations Deboh pullo dimo Samira Bawumia

Anne-Marie French Cudjoe commented:

That’s phenomenal!! Kudos and warm congratulations. You’re are an inspiration and we are so proud of you and your accomplishments. ❤️

See Samira's post below:

