The 34-year-old Ghanaian lady who shared a sad story of how her health completely deteriorated within a few years has passed on

Ama Diana, as she was affectionately called, had travelled to Egypt with the help of her boyfriend to work as a maid

However, she had a disagreement with her boyfriend and decided to walk away, after which the gentleman cursed Ama

Ama Diana, a 34-year-old Ghanaian lady who became unrecognizable after she travelled to Egypt to work as a maid and returned, has lost her life.

As some readers would recall, YEN.com.gh earlier published that Ama Diana was a beautiful young lady who was helped to travel to Egypt by her boyfriend.

However, issues developed between them, as Ama recalled in an interview with Oyerepa TV that her boyfriend in the person of Samuel Twumasi Darkov, became a bit too controlling for her.

"Not every Arab boss you will work for will allow you to use your phone when you're not done with the duties you have been assigned for the day. I explained and even sent some money to my guy but he was still not appeased," Ama mentioned.

When she decided to break up with her boyfriend, Samuel cursed Ama, saying she would suffer. A few months later, her health started declining until she lost her life, according to a new report by oyerepafmonline.com.

According to relatives of Ama Diana, she passed away early this week after suffering from illness for years as a result of an alleged malediction.

