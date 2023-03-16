Michy, a Ghanaian media personality, influencer and ex-lover of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, says she wants a rich man to settle down with

She added that supporting a man with her money had always been her mindset until recently when she decided to give up on these thoughts

Michy also shared details about motherhood, the troubles that come with being a single parent and the reward that accompanies such struggles

Ghanaian media personality and influencer Michy says she wants a man who is loaded with cash to marry and settle down with.

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Graphic Showbiz, Michy said her preferred life partner should be a man who was rich, owned a house and was not in the entertainment industry.

Her reason is that she has come to appreciate her private life and will no longer want her relationships out there in public.

She said she had had her share of struggles raising her son Majesty as a single parent. She added, however, that she was happy about how rewarding such an experience had been to her.

Some of her rewarding parenting moments have been her son's academic achievements and how fast she sees him grow into a brilliant young man daily.

Michy also said that she would want to give her 7-year-old son, Majesty, a brother and that she would wait until she is married to make that happen.

Shatta Wale's son Majesty says Michy is the best musician in the world

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Shatta Michy and her son Majesty were featured on Tv3's The Day Show, where the brilliant little boy mentioned that his mother, Michy, was the best musician in the world, and not his dad, Shatta Wale. Majesty's comments raised concerns regarding the relationship between him and his father, as it seemed they were estranged.

Some netizens felt the opinions of the little boy were fed to him by his mother and mentioned that Michy might have painted Shatta Wale black to the boy. Others felt that his extended stay with his mum influenced his decision and made him choose her.

