Social media users have been left in awe after a video of students of Holy Child School enjoying themselves during entertainment surfaced online

In the video, the students were filmed dancing and singing songs by Ghanaian artists, including Stonebwoy

The disc jockey who performed on the night has also been commended for ensuring that the students had a great time

Nothing beats the joy of having to cool down with good music after a week of intense academic work.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @djdrayke painted exactly that picture as students of Holy Child School were captured enjoying themselves during an entertainment show.

Holy Child School students having a fun time during entertainment night Photo credit: holychild_sch/Instagram @dj_drayke

Apparently, a disc jockey was invited to perform and thrill the girls with back-to-back hits from notable Ghanaian artistes.

In the 34-second video, the students sang and danced when Stonebwoy's banger “Kpo k3 k3” was being played.

More interesting was how they reacted with energy and sang the lyrics of the song word for word when it got to Medikal’s rap verse.

At the time of writing the report, more than 21,000 people had viewed the video.

Ghanaians react to the video

The video which was captioned “holy child school” has got many expressing delight that the girls got to have a good time.

Others also commended the DJ for entertaining the students.

user811307695633:

This will make them feel happy whenever they’re going to class

Arababy (Millionaire):

The only girls school in Ghana

kofiboison38:

you do bro

Djvee:

Mr dj why you make stiff like that ?

Aburi Girls student dances with super energy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of Aburi Girls' Senior High School impressed her colleagues during a gathering to entertain themselves.

The young girl captivated her audience with some energetic dance moves as she took over the roomy dance floor.

She appeared in a brief clip posted on TikTok by High School TV wearing a white t-shirt over a pair of trousers and matching white shoes.

More than 37,000 people have viewed and commented on the video. The youngster's ability to showcase her talents was praised by many.

