A young man has been applauded for the way and style he has adopted in raising his three little kids.

In a video on TikTok, the three kids were filmed cleaning up the living room immediately after finished eating

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young man for imbibing good ethics into his kids at a young age

A Ghanaian man based in the United Kingdom has shared an adorable video showing his three kids tidying up the living room.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @cookingwithsindaco captured the moment one of the little girls was sweeping the carpet in the living room.

Three little Ghanaian kids tidy up the living room as their dad supervises them Photo credit: TikTok.com/cookingwithsindaco

Source: TikTok

Quizzed by her dad on what prompted her action, the little girl replied saying she left grains of rice on the carpet and decided to get them off.

Her two kid sisters also joined her in the act as they helped in putting the living room in order by cleaning the tables.

Ghanaians commend father kids performing house chores

The video, which was captioned “train them young”, has gathered a lot of reactions, with many showering praise on the man for teaching his kids how to perform house chores at a young age.

Jo ana:

you cant love these gals less they are soo adorable. keep it up daddy u doing a good job on them

Becky Brown:

Awww this so beautiful

Authority:

I love you guys

Bentuma:

Wife materials ay3 adze paa d3 atsetse h)n yie Nyame Nhyira wo:

Nana Ohemaa Dankwa:

Proud daddy

Others also questioned where the mother of the kids was

tarshanyarko:

you have done well, please where is their mother?

Jummie:

keep up the good work, what of their mother?

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 40 comments.

Little kid sleeps with hands in water

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a little girl was captured sleeping with both hands in soapy water beside a woman washing clothes in a video doing the rounds online.

The short clip showed the child having a nap with her head facing upward.

The child appeared in the footage wearing a colourful outfit and sporting short braids with ribbons to match.

Source: YEN.com.gh