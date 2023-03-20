Students at the Computer Engineering Department of KNUST have won the admiration of netizens after they designed a new extension board

The innovation by the students is aimed at curbing fire outbreaks caused by appliances

Netizens have applauded the three students for being innovative and also, for coming up with such an important device

Three young students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have proven to be problem solvers after they outdoored a new innovation.

The trio, namely Alexander Osei Bonsu, Francis Akwasi Agyemang, and Obed Ansah who are all in the Computer Engineering Department of the university have designed an extension board that can be remotely controlled with an app.

The 3 KNUST students with their remote-controlled extension board Photo credit: @voiceofknust.com

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on voiceofknust.com, the students revealed that their new innovation sought to address the fire outbreaks caused by appliances left plugged in extension boards.

Touching on how the app will come in handy, the students revealed that the internet-controlled extension board had four relay models that helped users to manage the sockets remotely.

The trio is hopeful that their innovation will help curb the increased spate of fire outbreaks mainly caused by appliances connected to extension boards.

Netizens react to the new innovation by three students

Ghanaians have praised them for being innovative and coming up with a device that can help solve a critical problem

@EricPentsil:

More grease to your palms my guys

@BenjivelF:

Congratulations to them

Others also said the innovation will only be outdoored and abandoned

@Emmanue02571209

Where does it go after this exhibition? We see people every day inventing things but don't see them at use at the end of the day

@SmithDerry2:

Congrats big brothers. I hope it won't end here... you would get someone to help make it a reality

