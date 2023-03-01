Two KNUST students have grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons after they unveiled their new online platform known as MyAdmo

The platform seeks to bridge the gap between advertisers and users while ensuring that people get easy access to products and services

There is a unique feature that allows users of the new platform to buy products as a result of the adverts they watch on the platform

Two students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have created an online platform to assist advertisers and users with their products and services.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of JoyNews, Richard Adjetey and Philip Allotey, both studying Computer Science, said the platform known as myAdmo was carefully designed with the needs of the user in mind.

How the MyAdmo platform works

The online platform helps users to be able only to block ads they don't want to see but also gives them points for the ones they view, which eventually could be used to buy a product.

It also helps advertising companies to allow more people to see their adverts. Additionally, the webpage has a unique user interface making it easy for people to navigate.

Student invents car with 3 wheels

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Salifu Mohammed, a Mechanical Engineering student of the Tamale Technical University (TaTu), invented the three-wheel car.

He used the never-seen 3-wheel car to carry an interviewer who wanted to speak with him in a trending video.

"I want to make it an electric car because of the constant surge in fuel prices, so it will be cheap for everyone," he in an interview posted on the Facebook handle of Sagani TV.

He started creating innovative equipment and machines to solve societal problems when he was a child, which is why he decided to gain more knowledge in school.

Likewise, he also added that his three-wheel vehicle would be made electric, so everyone in the middle class can afford it. Salifu spent about 17,000 Ghana cedis on his invention

