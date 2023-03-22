A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions on TikTok after she danced beside her mother, who was preparing amala

People who watched her video were amazed that her mother danced along with her and did not reprimand her

Among those who commented on the lady's dance were a few TikTokers who said she should have helped the mother out

A young lady, @arewaomoruth, has made a video showing her humble mother and house, without having to bother about how she would be perceived.

In a clip that has gone viral, the girl danced in her backyard as her mother worked on making food on burning logs of firewood.

The mother made food while the daughter danced.

Friendly mother dance with daughter

The mother also sang along with her daughter as she danced. At a point during the video, the mother briefly stopped what she was doing to perform.

People who watched the video of the mother and daughter dancing said they cannot try such in their houses.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments and more than 54,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

TOomat said:

"If nah my mum she for don use the turning stick to beat me."

Abike stitches said:

"Na mummy make me love this video."

Sola Oloba said:

"Your mama dey turn amala you dey do yeye video. if na me ur phone don break since."

harnu said:

"Omg..that amala is soft I want.."

__ajokemii said:

"If na my mama you no go chop inside that Amala Ajeh you go con cry on top the vd wey you Dey do."

opezzyopeyemi said:

"Ur mom get time oo my own mom wll not allow do video with her she will use that turning to stick scatter my head."

Brothers dance as sister prepares food

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a lady, who is the only girl in a family with five boys, got so much attention from her siblings in a video shared by one of her brothers.

In the clip shared by @de_ouse, one of Chidinma's brothers carried a Bluetooth speaker as another one led, and they both danced towards the kitchen where she was cooking yam porridge for the family.

Source: Legit.ng