A nice moment showing how a lady surprised a young man has stirred reactions online

In a TikTok video, the birthday celebrant was overcome with emotion as he saw the kind of gifts that were presented to him on his special day

Netizens who reacted to the video said the celebrant must have a special bond with the person who gifted him the presents

It was an emotional sight to watch as a young Ghanaian man shed tears of joy after seeing the surprise gifts he got from a lady.

In a TikTok video, the young man was spotted at home looking surprised as he realized that his loved ones had come to celebrate him on his special day by bearing gifts.

Birthday celebrant shed tears as a lady gifts her money bouquet as a present Photo credit: @surprise_gh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

At first, he acted very calm and composed as he was shown the birthday cake and other parcelled items however his mood suddenly changed when someone came with a 10 cedi money bouquet as a gift.

The next gift that got him emotionally worked up was seeing that he had received another money bouquet this time round stacked with dollar bills.

He was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love as he placed his hands on his mouth and shed tears for a brief moment.

He was quickly informed that the presents were given to him by one lady named Dulcie.

The video which was captioned "from Dulcie to his Godson" had gathered over 17,000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend the lady who gave out the gift

Netizens who reacted to the 57-second video commended the lady for such a loving gesture.

Afriyie:

My trust issues would never permit me to give that money bouquet to that guyThis is just heartwarming

fatianablinks:

Dulcie she so kind hearted n u deserve it too

Gracie Boison:

That girl just knows how to show love to her friends

Gina Foli:

pls I want to surprise my guy on our 1yr of dating

Lady surprises lover on his birthday

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady, @sweetlifeella, shared a video showing the moment she surprised her boyfriend on his birthday during class.

When she, some friends and a rented trumpeter came in a lovely procession, the man was surprised.

It was when he saw his girlfriend that he realized what was happening.

The lady quickly rushed towards the man and tugged his chin. It was such a wonderful show of love. The celebrant was so filled with emotions.

