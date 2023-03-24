Players of the Black Stars were given royalty treatment by fans at the Baba Yara stadium after their game against Angola

In a video TikTok, some supporters massed up at the entrance of the stadium gate to bid goodbye to the team after the game

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the players for making the nation proud

Players of the Ghana Black Stars were given a nice send-off by excited fans at the Baba Yara stadium after their hard-fought victory against the Angolan national team in an African Cup of Nation qualifier match.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the players were captured being cheered on by pockets of fans gathered at the entrance of the stadium as they made their way to the team bus.

Ghanaian supporters mass up at the entrance of Baba Yara stadium to bid Black Stars players goodbye Photo credit:@beautyqueen_5l/TikTok

The moment which was exciting to watch showed some players waving back at the supporters as they left the stadium.

The sight of Mohammed Kudus as he made his way to the bus really excited the fans most of whom began calling out his name and wanting to get his attention.

He stopped for a quick picture with a young fan right before he joined his teammates.

The victory by the Black Stars means that they now lie on top of the group with seven points and will play their Angolan counterparts in Luanda on Monday, March 27 at 4 pm.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes.

Ghanaians praise the Black Stars players

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the national team for securing all three points in such a crucial game.

@afuarainbow:

We dedicate this goal to Atsu, RIP our hero

@maaafuaserwaa78

Pls you guys should visit Atsu's family before leaving the country, esp Ayew

@royalstone11

he knows how to play ball Kudus

@akosuaselflove

They really did their best

Asamoah Gyan celebrates Ghana's victory

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was captured celebrating the country's win after a nip and tuck game between Angola.

The Black Stars played their first game in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Palancas Negras of Angola on March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana.

After the win, Asamoah Gyan was captured celebrating with Sammy Anim Addo, the Chairman of the Ghana National U-15 Team and Vice Chairman of the Ghana Olympic Team (National U-23), the Black Meteors.

