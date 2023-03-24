A video of Asamoah Gyan whispering a piece of advice in Antoine Semenyo's ear after Ghana's clash with Angola has gone viral

The young striker came off the bench and scored a scrappy winner in the dying minutes of the crucial AFCON qualifier

The video of Gyan and Semenyo sparked reactions, with many Ghanaians saying his advice had worked

Veteran Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan, in a video that has gone viral on social media, was spotted whispering advice to Antoine Semenyo after Ghana's crucial AFCON qualifier match against Angola on Thursday.

Antoine Semenyo and Asamoah Gyan together Photo Source: antoinesemenyo42

Source: Instagram

In the video, Gyan could be seen sharing a moment with Semenyo and imparting what looked like words of wisdom, which many Ghanaians believe worked.

Semenyo, who came on as a substitute, scored the winning goal in the dying minutes of the match, which will likely help Ghana secure a place in the African Cup of Nations. The video of Gyan and Semenyo has since sparked reactions on social media, with fans speculating about what the advice could have been and how it might have influenced Semenyo's performance.

Gyan is considered one of Ghana's greatest footballers. His retirement in 2019 marked the end of an era for Ghanaian football, but his legacy still lives on in the hearts and minds of fans and players alike.

The video of Gyan and Semenyo highlighted his role as a mentor and inspiration to young players in Ghana. The footage demonstrated his dedication to the sport and his desire to pass on his knowledge and experience to the next generation of players.

Ghanaians React To Video Of Gyan And Semenyo

Prophet Ernest Owusu wrote:

Your advice really worked. God bless you Legendary

Tony reacted:

he was telling him not to play penalty for GH cos we'll crucify him at the end

k.mutu commented:

eii opana nono sei Yaa o adwuma hunu nkoaa

