A video of a Nigerian man who tried to pick different items in a supermarket after he was given 30 seconds went viral

The man attempting to get the free items was somewhat helped by the good Samaritan pushing his cart

Many people who watched his video of him trying to make the best use of the time said they would have performed better

A young man, @ositapopcorn, who always creates videos around helping strangers, interacted with a shopper in a supermarket.

In a video, he tasked the man to pick whatever he wanted within 30 seconds. He said he would pay for items picked during the period.

The man was asked to pick items in 30 seconds. Photo source: @ositapopcorn

Man picks what he wants

Immediately the time started counting, the man rushed towards different shelves in the supermarket.

The way he calmly picked the things he wanted got many saying he was intentional about his choices despite the fact they were free.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 60,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Flowjoe said:

"Nah rich man ooo if you go jam person like me by the time I lift two generator you go shout!"

@Malachi Ike said:

"I like the fact that he went for the things he needed rather than being greedy."

@felice: said:

"He was being gentle. My 2 hands and mouth would have been doing the work by."

@architectabel said:

"Sha no go do am for person wey dey closer to electronics."

@LYING AHH HŒS said:

"People are sleeping on this why run around when I can pack everything on the spot there and resell them later."

@I no send your daddy said

"Baba too slow abegg."

@Temilolu: said:

"Funny enough nah one product i go dey pack nah to go dey sell m for my village.......your eyes go clear say nah pako you bring

@Larryking said:

"If I no carry 5 TV make I no wetin cos am."

