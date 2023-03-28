Jivana Danquah, a graduate of KNUST who bagged first class has opened up on when and why she opted to sell sobolo and ice kenkey

She has revealed that her business will continue even though she is now a teaching assistant at the university

The young lady has encouraged students facing trying times not to give up on their academic goals

An intelligent young Ghanaian lady who recently grabbed the headlines with her inspiring story of how she got first class by combining her business as a vendor with schooling has opened up about her plans for the future.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Jivana Danquah said the decision to start selling mashed kenkey (ice kenkey) and roselle juice often known as sobolo came about during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

She said the decision to start the business was also a way to raise money to support her education at the university.

"I was helping my mum since it became a huge burden to finance my schooling and feed us as well, the business provided a great funding source for my university education"

Jivana after her first degree has been made a teaching assistant at the Geography Department of the university as national service personnel.

She says her role will not affect her business although she admits she must now find new and innovative ways of selling her products going forward.

“My business still holds even through NSS. Though I am serving as a teaching assistant at the Geography department, I will continue selling," she said.

Jivana concluded by admonishing students with difficulties not to give up but rather strive hard with confidence and purposefulness.

"My advice to trying students, change is only possible through effort. Don't stop trying if you want to change your situation. Work hard for your future freedom” she added.

Sobolo seller bags first class

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady has inspired many people with her success story after she bagged first class at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Jivana Nyarkoh Danquah was part of the class of 2022 that graduated during the 56th congregation of the university.

