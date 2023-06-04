Famous Ghanaian female dancer, Endurancegrand, responded to the suspicion that she dates girls on Delay Show

The interesting part of it is the dancer gave the dignified host a heavy punchline in her response

Delay exclaimed, "Eii!" as the young lady laughed hysterically after feeling satisfied with her response

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Endurancegrand, a popular Ghanaian dancer known for dressing like a man, gave Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay, a heavy punchline when she went for an interview.

In a snippet of the video shared on social media, Endurancegrand was asked whether she is into women, given that she always puts on a man's appearance.

The female dancer responded by telling Delay that she is actually straight despite her outlook and the stereotypes about women who like to put on men's clothes.

Female dancer gives Delay heavy punchline Photo credit: @the_delay_show

Source: Instagram

"I am straight like an uncooked spaghetti", was Endurancegrand's punchline that made Delay exclaim, "Eii!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The young lady went ahead to explain that there are a lot of men who like tomboys like herself, and it is perfectly normal for any woman who feels comfortable dressing like a man to do so.

What Ghanaians are saying about Endurancegrand's interview on Delay Show

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh spotted under the video Delay shared on her verified Instagram handle.

afibas_fashionempire said:

Yea I had a boyfriend who liked me dressing like him . He would buy me everything he buys for himself

nanaamaelikplim mentioned:

My niece is 3yrs old but loves shorts and t-shirt, if u pit straight drees on her, she go cry saaaaa....tomboy be that...

celebszone_360 indicated:

I saw a video of her in a girly outfit and I couldn't recognize her... she's really beautiful.....

Watch the video below:

Kuami Eugene says he finds his househelp, Mary very beautiful, but she will not get pregnant for him

In another interview, Kuami Eugene, a well-known highlife and afrobeat artist from Ghana, has spoken kindly of Mary, his lovely maid.

Mary is a beautiful woman, in Eugene Kwame Marfo's opinion, but there won't be any love entanglements between them.

This came up after Kuami gave an interview on The Delay Show, during which Deloris questioned him on whether he would keep the child if Mary became pregnant for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh