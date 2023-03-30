Nathaniel Codjoe has been named the best-graduating student of the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Science

The intelligent doctor has become the envy of many as he won 16 awards to emerge as the best-graduating student of his school

Netizens have commended him for his stellar academic record with many wishing him the best in his future endeavours

An old student of St Peters Boys has etched his name in the history books of the University of Cape Coast by sweeping 16 awards to become the best-graduating student of the School of Medical Sciences(SMS).

The exploits of Dr Nathaniel Nii A. Codjoe were made known in a tweet by UCC-MSA Official, an official handle for the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences' student association.

As the University holds its 55th Congregation, it has been reported that Nathaniel was named as the best student in 10 areas of study such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Community Med, Chemical pathology, ENT, Pharmacology, Molecular medicine, Family Medicine.

Additionally, he also picked up six awards from the School of Medical Science including, Best graduating male student, Best graduating clinical student, Best graduating pre-clinical student, Best student MBCHB part 2, Best overall performance, and Best overall male medical student.

Ghanaians commend Nathaniel Nii A. Codjoe for his academic achievement

The announcement of Dr Codjoe's excellent academic feat has led to netizens showering him with congratulatory messages.

@RedHatPentester

NAT. Liverpool fan. Very quiet even when we dey spy ball for JCRC. Congratulations

@BowlerJr_

Nii Antiye I told you and I knew it beyond any doubt that you’ll make the family Proud bro. My Family Doc is out now

@AsanteNkansahI1

Congrats Dr! Such a spirit stirring performance

