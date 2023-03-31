Jeri, a 71-year-old Black woman, has warmed many hearts on social media after wearing her wedding gown again

According to her, she got married 46 years ago in 1977 but did not put on the gown since then until now

Netizens have melted at the sight of the beautiful pictures of Jeri that were taken more than 4 decades apart

An adorable Black woman who is 71 years old has caused a massive stir online after sharing a video that shows how she looks in the same wedding dress she wore 46 years ago.

The grown lady who refers to herself simply as Jeri indicates that she got married to the love of her life back in 1977 when they were both young, vibrant and in love with each other.

Jeri revealed that since the first time she wore the gown, she never put it on again over the past four decades but had the urge to try it on only to realize that it was a very pleasant experience.

Woman in her wedding gown 46 years apart Photo credit: jeriandmike

Source: TikTok

As the video got the attention of millions on social media, it was also trailed by some of the comments below.

Lady Pre opined:

Not me on TikTok about to cry ❤️my heart. So beautiful, God bless you both.

Rutanya Faulkner stated:

this is soo beautiful it made me tear up I still have hope of marrying one say.

syd indicated:

Oh my god, it’s STUNNING. And I love the purple bridesmaids dresses!!

Tapestry mentioned:

Your just as beautiful. What’s your secret?? Your wedding gown is stunning.

Jeri & Mike replied:

Aww thank you! The secret is to live your life to the fullest ❤️

Watch the video below:

