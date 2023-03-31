A TikTok video shows a little girl who got herself stuck in a narrow object and was unable to come out

In a video, the girl called her mother and desperately begged her to help bring her head out of the object

The video has gone viral, and it has received over 17k likes on TikTok as well as multiple comments

A TikTok user who is a mother has posted a video of the moment her daughter got stuck in an object.

In the video posted by @thandiwe_nyath, it was seen that the girl put her head in a round object.

The girl pleaded with her mother to help her come out.

Because the object was narrow, the girl's head got stuck around the neck region, and she struggled to free herself.

Video of girl who got stuck in a narrow object

Her mother came to the scene and saw how her daughter desperately tried to remove her head from the round object.

She told her mother to help her get out of the object, but the woman insisted that she adds 'please' to her words.

The baby girl did as she was told and desperately pleaded to be helped so that her neck would be free again.

One thing that struck TikTok users was the girl's ability to express herself in English. She spoke so well that people did not fail to point out her smartness in the comment section.

The video has sparked funny reactions among TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@buyani2000 commented:

"The children are playing with tongues like this, we need them for an interview."

@s_mahlasela said:

"Wow! He just spoke English."

@marriageaffairs commented:

"We need part two, I love the calmness."

@nwamagoda0 reacted:

"She is so cute! Can she please borrow me that English?"

@nelsonndukwekalu said:

"Kids and their wahala."

