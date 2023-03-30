A video showed a determined old woman who refused to stay idle selling in the open market

The woman who sells fish was seen sitting with her hands on her jaw as she watched others

TikTok users have appreciated the woman for refusing to stay idle, as some said she inspired them

An old woman has become a viral sensation after she was seen in a TikTok video selling in a market.

In the emotional video posted on the platform by @s.o.r.o.m.i.d.a.y.o, the woman was seen sitting as she watched others sellers cutting fish in the market

There were no customers at her table, so she sat mournfully. Photo credit: TikTok/@s.o.r.o.m.i.d.a.y.o.

Determined woman who sells fish goes viral

At the time the video was recorded, the woman didn't have customers, so she was sitting alone. She looked unhappy as no one came to her table to buy what she was selling.

The person who posted the video encouraged people to patronise old women who come out to hustle despite their age.

The appeal reads:

"Anytime you see them in the market, just patronise them. They are not looking for money to buy expensive jewelry or clothe. They just want to feed their children."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Meanwhile, the video has sparked emotional reactions from TikTok users.

@__yhungking

"My mother went through this, hawking groundnut just to make sure we are ok. But then, she lost her life in a water accident five years ago."

@exboiomolaw reacted:

"I don't like seeing mothers suffering. It spoils my mind."

@pinkyife1234 said:

"My grandmother did everything to help me finish school. I don't have parents but she was there for me."

@iam_ara__ said:

"OMG, I cried while watching this. My mum has been in this situation before, but thanks to God."

"This has been my situation for the past two months. I opened my shop but customers are not coming."

