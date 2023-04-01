A young man at KNUST was able to avert a situation that was probably going to get out of hand

He knelt to propose to the lady of his dreams but she was not forthcoming with her 'yes' answer

Instead of waiting for the answer, he sprung up and held her tightly, as though to say, "I've taken my yes by force if you won't give it to me"

A brave gentleman at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, went all out to propose to the girl he has had his eyes on in the glare of their colleagues.

In the video that is indicated to have been taken at the Brunei Complex, one of the major residential buildings in the school, the girl was not forthcoming when the gentleman kneeled to pop the question.

Onlookers who witnessed the scene right before their eyes could be heard in the background urging her on to say yes but the lady was simply smiling and trying to get away.

However, the smart young man held on firmly to the girl's hand, almost as if to say, 'you're not going anywhere' until you give me the response I need.

Realizing that the answer was probably not going to come, the gentleman got up and tightly grabbed the young lady into his arms, which was a smart way to avert the probable disappointment that was looming.

When he hugged her, the onlookers cheered them on with the assumption that the lady's response was a yes, since she was unable to outrightly decline the proposal.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh