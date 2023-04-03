A rib-cracking video has surfaced on TikTok, capturing the hilarious moment a boy was challenged to solve a math problem by two younger boys.

The older one, who managed to outsmart the two boys from a private school, attends a public institution and made sure he did not succumb to the pressure of the boys.

The two boys, who were both wearing yellow uniforms, asked the 'syto' boy how much money he would return if he were given 1,000 cedis and was asked to take out 50 pesewas.

He waited for a while and replied, "How can anyone give you that amount of money to take out 50 pesewas and give him the rest".

The two boys in yellow laughed hysterically upon hearing that, but that did not stop the older boy from feeling proud of his comeback.

Social media users have been sharing hilarious comments after watching the video. Below are some comments from them.

Official afrigha said:

Wonkasa? Kasa! kasa!some minutes later,,Then boom!! He finished thinking of what to say

Ebentycoon indicated:

this two boys want to use their mind and the other boy look sharp

JET added:

this is a real incident of paynin de paynin ......THE JHS GUY elderly & cunningly swerved the question with sage response✌..I love that

osmosix stated:

So basically if them born you for this country you automatically become mad or what? Aaah

blaqboieofficial mentioned:

He’s right how can they give you 100 million to take 50p out of it

