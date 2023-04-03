Ghanaian rapper and producer, D Black has announced his marriage after posting a picture indicating that he has proposed to a lady

In his post, he said his new fiance said yes to him and has agreed to marry him, making him unavailable for any relationships

Fans of the rapper have commented on his post, congratulating him, while others are concerned about the authenticity of the message he is spreading

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper D Black said he is officially off the market as he has proposed to a lady for marriage and has received a positive answer.

The award-winning rapper has won the hearts of his fans as he has produced amazing talents and entertained them with bangers.

D Black has made a public announcement of his proposal to a lady by the pool and has got the "YES" answer Photo source: @dblackgh

Source: Instagram

However, they seem to be more executed about the marriage proposal and the possible wedding bells they will be hearing.

D Black posted a photo on his Instagram with the writing, "Marry Me" beside a swimming pool.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The rapper did not show photos of his proposal to his fiance or images of the lady except for the public announcement.

See D Black's proposal post below:

Some fans reacted to D Black's proposal announcement

wha.ley6 commented:

But let be honest. She would definitely accept you. Why would she say no ❤️❤️

.badneighbour commented:

But proposal no Dey mean sey you marry …..eno hi official yet

mathewmensah commented:

Charle this better not be a delayed April's Fool or from a video... So our Minister Of Environment has been promoted to Minister Of Love..Congratulations My Brother

riyeb_icon_uk_ltd commented:

How can entertainment minister stop the romancetertainment?

D Black reacts to Freda Rhymz's reason for leaving Black Muzik Avenue

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the artiste manager, D Black responded to the trending statement by his former artiste, Freda Rhymz, concerning her exit.

He said that he needs time for artistes to grow and that people mostly forget that time should be taken for artistes to grow in the right environment.

After structuring his label to favour everyone, he said that Freda Rhymz opted to leave the record label because she did not have the patience.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh