A video of illegal miners subduing a police officer and compelling him to beg for his life has gone viral

The was uploaded by A Plus on Facebook and shows the police officer kneeling and pleading with one of the illegal miners whom he appears to know to spare him

Many Ghanaians who have watched the video condemned it in the comment section

A viral video of a police officer begging a group of illegal miners, or galamsey miners, to spare his life has gripped social media.

The video was published on the Facebook page of popular Ghanaian Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, and captures a group of illegal miners accosting two police officers.

One of the illegal miners can be heard telling the person shooting the video that after giving the police officer money (a bribe for an unnamed offence), he insisted on arresting him.

He said the following in Twi:

“He [police] came to demand money at the [illegal mining] site, and we gave him money, we gave him everything. But even after that he [police] kept me in the vehicle. I asked him to drop me from the car he refused. He said he will send me away. If I had not asked someone to block the road with a motorbike, he would have sent me away.”

The face of the person shooting the video was hidden throughout.

After explaining his side of the story, the illegal miner moved towards another one of the officers and appeared to pull out what looked like a machete from his backpack in a bid to scare him.

Another one of the illegal miners entered the police vehicle parked at a short distance and took out the car keys.

In another video frame, a male police officer seen is kneeling and begging to be spared as the gang of illegal miners surrounds him.

The policeman kneeling could be heard begging the agitated illegal miners, particularly, one he called "Kwame" not to harm him, admitting that he erred.

The location of the incident was not indicated in the 2 minutes, 12 seconds video. The video ended abruptly and it is not clear what the illegal miners did to the police officers.

Ghanaians condemn the video

Many Ghanaians who watched the video have condemned it:

enter_pol1 felt it is a terrible incident:

"We are all 'sick' as a nation!!! nothing seems to work lawfully in our darling country,its law defiling upon defiling everyday and every time. See how police man dey beg 'miscreant

Okatakyie Quame Ogadusman said:

"I am sad, how can it get to this? Very bad."

Kofi Gunner noted that:

"These boys get gbala for fighting so the Police guys Dey fear dem. You can’t fight galamsayers if you not fit physically and spiritually. It’s unfortunate they stoop so low like this but this is what happens when you are too close to these guys."

Wonder Sarfo Kantanka is confident the police will also strike soon:

"Only five people and almost three policemen surrender to them.. No soldier will beg in such situation. That what happens when you know you are at fault. Dr. George Akuffo Dampare men paaa? Anyway, am sorry for the boys too because, they will find themselves swiftly in Gh. Police headquarters soon crying and begging x10 of this…"

Nana Yaw Amoakohene said:

"And even the guys want to disgrace them that's why they're treating them that way hmmm I think we should not TRUST Ghana Police at all..."

Osei Yaw also said:

"It’s about tym some police officers begin to tink with dia head dat gh belongs to us all and for dat matter treat all people equal as dey aa"

