A conversation between a young man and his mother over his new looks has got people talking online

It comes after the mother expressed her unhappiness over her son's hairstyle and advised him to get rid of it

Netizens who reacted to the conversation urged the son not to do things that would provoke the mother

A Ghanaian mother has got netizens in stitches after she expressed displeasure over her son's new hairstyle.

In a voice note chanced upon by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @kwaku_holy_spirit, the angry mother expressed surprise that her son had opted to do dreadlocks.

Woman unhappy with son over his dreadlocks Photo credit:@kwaku_holy_spirit/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her reaction to the new hairstyle, the woman said she would not hesitate to get her son arrested if he didn't get rid of it.

She warned that failure to heed her advice would mean that henceforth he is on his own.

For his part, the young man, in a reply to the concerns raised by her mum, sarcastically said that people are praising him and calling him Black Jesus because of his new looks and hence finds nothing wrong with what he has done.

The conversation between the mother and her son has elicited a wide response from netizens, with many sharing diverse opinions on the matter.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 16,000 likes and 600 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react over the comment of the angry mother

Netizens who reacted to the video advised the young man to do what pleases his mum to avoid any trouble.

Reubena said:

Why eveytime they say they calling police

Ghana Agudie replied:

Is the Kwaku nyarko for mewhy do u always want stress obrago

user581470071971 added:

Awwn nameAm also Akua Nyarko mummy please forgive us thaat is how we are

