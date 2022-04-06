Ghanaian politician and entrepreneur Hassan Ayariga owns a palatial mansion and luxury cars worth millions

The colossal building consists of 10 bedrooms, two penthouses, a cinema room, and four plush kitchens

The magnificent residence also has two balconies, a barbershop, a saloon, and a walkway that joins the bedrooms to the penthouses

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, is reported to be one of the richest men in Ghana though his net worth is not public.

The Ghanaian politician owns one of the most expensive mansions and supreme whips in the country.

Ayariga's multimillion-dollar residence consists of 10 bedrooms, two penthouses, a cinema room, and four plush kitchens.

Photos of Hassan Ayariga. Source: Kofi TV

Source: UGC

Other luxury amenities

The residence also has two balconies, a barbershop, a saloon, and a walkway that joins the bedrooms to the penthouses.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Aside from being famous as a political figure and businessman, Hassan Ayariga is also known for showing off his deluxe cars.

The 2012 presidential aspirant has been spotted flexing in town in his vintage and other pricy whips.

The stunning interior and exterior of Ayariga's luxury mansion have been showcased in a clip.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian YouTuber Unveils 5-Bedroom Mansion Worth $1m for Creatives

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya, real name Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, has unveiled his new magnificent mansion reportedly worth $1 million.

According to the acclaimed YouTuber, the five-bedroom house will also serve as a creative hub for other creators lacking the resources to produce quality content for their audience.

In a YouTube video showcasing the edifice, Wode Maya, who had a humble start in his field, recalled that he didn't have a good camera for interviews.

Meanwhile, Wode Maya recently took to Twitter to express gratitude for winning the Discovery of the Year award at the EMY Africa Awards.

Maya shared that he received a discovery award while several Ghanaians had no idea he was one of them.

He went on to thank the EMY Africa Award scheme.

"Thank You, Ghana for finally Discovering me. Someone you didn’t even know I was a Ghanaian. A big shout out to @EMYAfrica for this,'' he posted.

Tweeps who saw the young YouTuber's post took to the comments section to share some kind words.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh