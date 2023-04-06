Dr Patrick Amofo and Dr Patricia Ampofo, a brilliant set of Ghanaian twins, are inspiring many with their achievement

They have both graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School with a new set of degrees

This comes after the alumni of Mfantsipim School and Wesley Girls High School previously became medical doctors together

A brilliant set of Ghanaian twins, Dr Patrick Amofo and Dr Patricia Ampofo, have both graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School together.

The inspirational duo graduated with their Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) clinical degrees, which is another set of laurels they've added to their successes.

Edwardasare.com reveals that Dr. Patrick Ampofo is an old boy from Mfantsipim School, while his twin sister Dr Patricia Ampofo is an old girl from Wesley Girls High School.

The twins admit that it was not an easy road as they look back on their time in medical school. They had to overcome numerous obstacles, both academic and personal.

They were able to cross the finish line, nonetheless, thanks to the encouragement of their family and friends and their unyielding resolve.

What Drs Patrick and Patricia Ampofo say about their success

Drs. Patrick and Patricia Ampofo offer advice for people who may be choosing a similar path after reflecting on their own experiences.

They stress the value of tenacity, remaining positive in the face of difficulties, and relying on loved ones for assistance through trying times.

How Ghanaians are celebrating Drs Patrick and Patricia Ampofo

Below are some of the congratulatory messages Ghanaians shared under the post.

Adelaide Oforiwaa Nkansah Quality Assurance Specialist at MTN Ghana commented:

Congratulations

Nathaniel Nyarko Marketing, Sales, Customer Service Personnel and a Professional Driver indicated:

Congratulations to them!

Ahmed Habib Ibrahim stated:

I celebrate these lovely TWINS! May HE anoint their path and make them great xx

